President Kovind appoints Pranay Verma appointed as MP High Court judge

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Pranay Verma as the Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Pranay Verma as the Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Pranay Verma to be a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a release by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday. (ANI)

