President Kovind appoints Pranay Verma appointed as MP High Court judge
President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Pranay Verma as the Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Pranay Verma as the Judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Pranay Verma to be a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a release by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Kovind expresses condolences over Kinnaur tragedy
Prez Kovind speaks with HP governor, CM on Kinnaur tragedy
Entire country proud of Indian Olympics contingent: President Kovind
Leadership rose to the challenge in second wave of COVID-19, efforts made on war-footing to plug gaps: President Kovind
We shall not let our guard down, vaccines are best possible protection that science offers to us: Kovind on COVID-19 pandemic.