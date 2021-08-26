Kamala Harris says U.S. will 'speak up' on South China Sea
The United States welcomes competition and does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will speak up on issues like the South China Sea, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday.
"We are going to speak up when there are actions that Beijing takes that threaten the rules-based international order," Harris told a news conference marking the end of a trip to Southeast Asia.
