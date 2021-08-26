Left Menu

Thailand launches manhunt for policemen after torture video

Arrest warrants issued for the suspects include the charge of murder by torture. Sittra, who runs a legal aid foundation, said he received the video clip from a lower ranking officer who asked him to pass it to the national police chief, claiming it showed "superintendent Joe" of Nakhon Sawan police station trying to extort money from a drug dealer.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:40 IST
Thailand launches manhunt for policemen after torture video
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai authorities have launched a manhunt for two police officers suspected of being involved in torturing to death a man who had been arrested for drug offenses, police said on Thursday after a video of the incident was shared widely online. The video posted by lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd on his Facebook page showed what appeared to be a man being suffocated by a plastic bag placed over his head while he was pinned down by four men.

Five police officers from Nakhon Sawan province have been detained, while a "round the clock" hunt was on for two others, deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement. Arrest warrants issued for the suspects include the charge of murder by torture.

Sittra, who runs a legal aid foundation, said he received the video clip from a lower-ranking officer who asked him to pass it to the national police chief, claiming it showed "superintendent Joe" of Nakhon Sawan police station trying to extort money from a drug dealer. An official police order identified "superintendent Joe" as Police Colonel Thitisan Uttanapol. Police raided his home in an upmarket residential estate in Bangkok on Wednesday and found 13 cars, including a Lamborghini and Ferrari, according to media who accompanied police on the raid.

Thai Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk had on Wednesday urged Thitisan to surrender to authorities. "There are still good cops, bad people that do bad things will face consequences," he said, adding that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha had personally instructed police to make improvements to restore public confidence in the force.

Thailand's police are widely seen as one of the country's most corrupt institutions, analysts said, and Prayuth's government had pledged reforms. "The case will be a real test for the Thai justice system that has faced questions by some about its ability to hold officials like the police accountable," said Thitipol Phakdeewanich, the dean of Ubon Ratchathani University's political science faculty. ($1 = 32.7000 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021