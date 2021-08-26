Left Menu

India condemns terror attack in Mali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:40 IST
India condemns terror attack in Mali
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Malian armed forces in Mali's central Mopti region last week in which 15 soldiers were killed.

According to reports, 10 soldiers were also wounded in the attack. ''India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Malian Armed Forces on August 19 in the Mopti region in Mali that resulted in the killing of 15 Malian soldiers,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

''We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers as well as the people and the Government of Mali and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured soldiers,'' it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021