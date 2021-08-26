India condemns terror attack in Mali

India on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Malian armed forces in Mali's central Mopti region last week in which 15 soldiers were killed.

According to reports, 10 soldiers were also wounded in the attack. ''India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Malian Armed Forces on August 19 in the Mopti region in Mali that resulted in the killing of 15 Malian soldiers,'' the Ministry of External Affairs said.

''We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers as well as the people and the Government of Mali and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured soldiers,'' it said in a statement.

