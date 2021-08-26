Govt has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said the government has taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru seriously and that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.Its an unfortunate incident.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said the government has taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru ''seriously'' and that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.
''It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice,'' Bommai, is on a two-day visit to the national capital, told reporters.
A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.
The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Basavaraj S Bommai
- Mysuru
- Chamundi Hill
- national capital
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Karnataka Digital Economy Mission inaugurates its third office in Mysuru
5-day national level sailing competition in Mysuru from Aug 26
Medical student from Uttar Pradesh gang raped in Mysuru; CM orders probe
NCW takes cognizance of Mysuru gang rape case
BJP councilor becomes Mysuru Mayor for the first time