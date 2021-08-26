Left Menu

Govt has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said the government has taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru seriously and that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.Its an unfortunate incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:44 IST
Govt has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: Karnataka CM
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said the government has taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru ''seriously'' and that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

''It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice,'' Bommai, is on a two-day visit to the national capital, told reporters.

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021