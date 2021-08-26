Govt has taken Mysuru gang-rape case seriously, perpetrators to be caught soon: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said the government has taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru ''seriously'' and that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

''It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice,'' Bommai, is on a two-day visit to the national capital, told reporters.

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday.

The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

