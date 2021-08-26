Kerala govt has failed to tackle COVID-19 pandemic: Cong

Left Menu

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President PT Thomas said on Thursday that the state government had failed in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 14:50 IST
PT Thomas, the KPCC Working President. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President PT Thomas said on Thursday that the state government had failed in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. "Day by day, Covid cases are increasing in Kerala. Yesterday, more than 31,000 cases were reported and India reports about 50,000 if we look at stats, that's more than 50 per cent of Covid cases coming from Kerala. Earlier the government claimed that it was doing well and taking action. But now, the real picture is out and it shows that it is an utter failure of the state government in tackling COVID 19," Thomas said.

He added that State and Central governments need to make serious interventions to lower the cases in the state "A serious intervention is needed from the State and Centre. Otherwise, the cases will increase. People are in a panic. Immediate and time-bound action is needed from the state government. We need to overcome this situation," said Thomas.

Kerala continues to report a record number of cases and logged 31,445 fresh infections and 215 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,70,292 and recorded a test positivity rate (TPR) of 19.03 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

