Maha: Bullets recovered at Metro Rail carshed in Pune

A bullet allegedly brushed past one of the labourers working at the Metro site, while some cartridges were recovered from the Metro carshed in Kothrud area of Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Thursday.

A bullet allegedly brushed past a labourer working on the Pune Metro carshed site in Kothrud on Wednesday evening, the official said, adding that the worker was administered first aid, as he sustained minor injury.

"Some bullets were found on the terrace of ETO building at Hill View Park car depot at Vanaz in Kothrud on Wednesday, and a bullet brushed one of the labourers working on the premises. We have reported the incident to Pune police," said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro.

Meanwhile, a senior official from Kothrud police station confirmed the recovery of bullets, and said no case has been registered so far with regards to the firing incident.

