Left Menu

Maha: Bullets recovered at Metro Rail carshed in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:21 IST
Maha: Bullets recovered at Metro Rail carshed in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bullet allegedly brushed past one of the labourers working at the Metro site, while some cartridges were recovered from the Metro carshed in Kothrud area of Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Thursday.

A bullet allegedly brushed past a labourer working on the Pune Metro carshed site in Kothrud on Wednesday evening, the official said, adding that the worker was administered first aid, as he sustained minor injury.

"Some bullets were found on the terrace of ETO building at Hill View Park car depot at Vanaz in Kothrud on Wednesday, and a bullet brushed one of the labourers working on the premises. We have reported the incident to Pune police," said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer of Pune Metro.

Meanwhile, a senior official from Kothrud police station confirmed the recovery of bullets, and said no case has been registered so far with regards to the firing incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021