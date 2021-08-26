Man held for attempt to extort money from shopkeeper

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 at gunpoint from a shopkeeper here, police said Thursday.

The accused Kapil, a resident of Kirari, Suleman Nagar, has previously been involved in five criminal cases, they said.

He was currently out on bail, they added.

On Tuesday, Kapil, along with his associate, went to the complainant, Manish in west Delhi's Nangloi area and asked for Rs 50,000 at gunpoint.

When Manish phoned police to report the crime, the two men fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Manish, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, runs a silverware shop at Punjabi Basti, Nangloi.

His previous shop was owned by one Jaiveer Godhara, who is related to Kapil, police said.

Kapil used to visit his shop and developed friendly relations with him, the DCP said.

Earlier, Kapil had asked for some money for his son's treatment and Manish lent him Rs 1,700.

He later asked for more money and the complainant gave him Rs 500.

About three days ago, Kapil had asked him to arrange Rs 45,000, the officer said.

Police have arrested Kapil and recovered a country-made pistol from his possession. Further investigation is in progress and efforts are underway to trace his associate, who has absconded, the DCP said.

