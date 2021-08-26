Left Menu

AIADMK MLAs stage walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu assembly on Thursday.

E.K Palaniswami, the former CM of Tamil Nadu. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
E K Palaniswami, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said, "We had brought the Dr J Jayalalithaa University in the Villupuram area. But today, they mentioned that the college will be affiliated with Annamalai University. It is a political vendetta, they dislike the name Jayalalithaa itself. That's why we have walked out of the assembly.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin introduced a bill in the State Legislative Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses to the students of government schools. (ANI)

