Kremlin says to study Taliban's actions before deciding on recognition

Russia has yet to determine its position towards the Taliban and will see how they act toward the Afghan population and Russian diplomats, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said on Thursday.
Moscow is interested in peace and stability in Afghanistan and will likely continue contacts with Washington on issues arising there, Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.
