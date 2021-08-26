SC orders shifting ex-Unitech bosses Sanjay, Ajay Chandra from Tihar jail to Mumbai prisons
The Supreme Court Thursday directed that erstwhile Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra be shifted from Tihar Jail here to Mumbais Arthur Road Jail and Taloga jail in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Thursday directed that erstwhile Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra be shifted from Tihar Jail here to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloga jail in Maharashtra. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that two reports of Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay and connivance of Tihar jail staff in flouting the orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some "serious and disturbing" issues. It directed that Delhi Police Commissioner personally hold an inquiry forthwith about the conduct of Tihar Jail staff with regard to Chandras and submit the report to the court within four weeks.
Making a startling revelation in the Supreme Court, the ED said it has unearthed a "secret underground office" here which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay when on parole or bail.
ED which has been investigating money laundering charges against the Chandras' and Unitech Ltd, said in its report that both Sanjay and Ajay have rendered the entire judicial custody meaningless as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials, and disposing of properties from inside the jail in connivance with the prison staff there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi police registers case after BJP MP receives extortion call
Removed tweet, locked account of Rahul Gandhi: Twitter India informs Delhi HC in rape victim's identity case
BJP President to review Jan Ashirwad Yatra schedules of ministers from UP, Delhi today
PIL seeking direction to place Indian flag, Statue of Justice, State Emblem inside Delhi courtrooms, withdrawn from HC
Delhi court drops charges against Kejriwal, Sisodia, 9 other MLAs in manhandling case