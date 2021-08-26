Left Menu

UP: Nine policemen suspended after ‘spurious’ liquor kills 10 in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 26-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:48 IST
UP: Nine policemen suspended after ‘spurious’ liquor kills 10 in Agra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine policemen have been suspended following the death of 10 people due to the consumption of suspected spurious liquor in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police officials said on Thursday.

Police have confirmed that four people died after consuming spurious liquor and said the investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the death of six others.

"Nine police personnel, including three SHOs and six constables, have been suspended over the incident. We have also sent a recommendation for action against the guilty excise officers and the policemen to the government,'' Additional Director General of Police, Agra, Rajeev Krishna said.

He said, ''Reports from Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed the presence of methyl alcohol in four viscera samples sent for testing".

Thus the four men died after consuming spurious liquor, he added.

Ten people died in Agra in the past four days after consuming spurious liquor, family members have said.

Four deaths were reported in Deoria Village and two deaths in Garhi Jahan village in the Shamsabad area of the district.

Four people died in Kaulara Kalan and Barkula villages after consuming spurious liquor, the family members said.

People said spurious liquor was easily available in the villages and urged to administration to crack down on those selling it.

The three Station House Officers (SHOs) against whom the action was taken are from Taj Ganj, Shamsabad, and Dauki areas, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021