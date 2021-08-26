Centre appoints five additional judges for Calcutta High Court

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday appointed five persons as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court. "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (1) Kesang Doma Bhutia, (2) Rabindranath Samanta, (3) Sugato Majumdar, (4) Bivas Pattanayak and (5) Ananda Kumar Mukherjee to be Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court, in that order of seniority," reads the notification of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to the Ministry, the appointment of Sugato Majumdar and Bivas Pattanayak as Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court would be for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. Meanwhile, the period of appointment of Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee as Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court would be till May 4 2022, June 23, 2023 and August 4, 2022, respectively with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)