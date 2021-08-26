Left Menu

Senior UAE official meets Qatar's emir in rare visit

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 15:56 IST
Senior UAE official meets Qatar's emir in rare visit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A senior United Arab Emirates official held talks with Qatar's emir in Doha on Thursday in the first such visit in four years following a deal earlier this year to end a bitter row.

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, a brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, met Qatar's ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the emir's office and the UAE state news agency said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to end the dispute in which they had severed ties with Qatar in mid-2017. Riyadh and Cairo have appointed ambassadors to Doha, but Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021