4 held for producing fake RT-PCR certificate to enter Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:00 IST
Mangaluru, Aug 26 (TI) Four people from Kerala were arrested at the Talapady border for producing 'fake' RT-PCR negative reports to enter Mangaluru on Thursday.

Those arrested were coming by car and had tried to enter Mangaluru after showing an edited RT-PCR report on their mobile phone, police said.

Police personnel on scrutinizing the document found that it was fake. They were arrested and produced before the court, they said.

As many people arriving from Kerala are testing positive for Covid-19, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to verify the RT-PCR negative reports which they produce on arrival , they added.

