Left Menu

Soccer-Two Asian W.Cup qualifiers moved to Doha over COVID-19, security issues

The World Cup qualifier between Iraq and Iran as well as Australia-China will be held at a neutral venue in Doha due to security and COVID-19 related reasons, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:03 IST
Soccer-Two Asian W.Cup qualifiers moved to Doha over COVID-19, security issues
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The World Cup qualifier between Iraq and Iran as well as Australia-China will be held at a neutral venue in Doha due to security and COVID-19 related reasons, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday. Both matches will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital, with Australia facing China on Sept. 2 and Iraq playing Iran five days later.

The AFC said in a statement that the "the ongoing security situation" in Iraq and Syria forced the Asian soccer governing body to move the Iraq-Iran match, while the Australia-China game, originally planned for Sydney, was affected by COVID-19. "... The upcoming home matches involving the four nations will be held at neutral venues as part of the AFC's efforts to ensure the highest safety standards and optimum playing conditions for all stakeholders," the AFC said in a statement https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-asian-cup/news/venues-for-the-afc-asian-qualifiers-road-to-qatartm-openers-confirmed.

Troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/rocket-attack-iraqi-base-housing-us-forces-iraqi-military-sources-2021-07-07 in three rocket and drone attacks last month. Australia's new daily cases of COVID-19 topped 1,000 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-australia/sydney-hospitals-erect-emergency-tents-as-covid-19-cases-hit-record-idUSKBN2FR000 on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began, while there have been a total of 94,687 infections in China according to a Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china.

Iraq and Iran are in Group A, while Australia and China are in Group B of the continent's third round of qualifying for the World Cup. The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the Qatar 2022 finals, while the third-placed teams enter a series of playoffs for a possible fifth place for Asian countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021