Use the Fosbury flop to shine in life: Book

The 'Fosbury Flop' changed the way athletes attempted the high jump since 1968 and using this technique, one can achieve success in life as well as work, says a new book.

''Two lessons from high jump, for success in life. One, think of Fosbury and try something different. Think differently. Do something different. And two, you haven't won until you've failed! Winning in high jump, and indeed in life, is not about being better than the other guy. It's about being the best you can be,'' says author Prakash Iyer in ''How Come No One Told Me That? Life Lessons, Practical Advice and Timeless Wisdom for Success''.

In this book, published by Penguin Random House imprint Portfolio, he shares the stories and observations that have made an immense impact on his life.

The book is divided into 10 sections, exploring life lessons, ways of improving oneself, leadership, and the importance of doing small things right, among other subjects.

Through anecdotes and essays, followed by practical, actionable advice, the book seeks to help readers make those minor adjustments to their professional and personal lives that can make them unstoppable.

On high jump and the 'Fosbury Flop', Iyer takes readers back to 1968 when Dick Fosbury won the gold at the Olympic Games in Mexico.

Before Fosbury, the athletes would run straight in and come face to face with the bar; then jump over the bar, their feet crossing it first, and their body and head following. But Fosbury did the opposite, he ran towards the bar, turned his back to it disdainfully and then launched himself over the bar, head first.

''It looked odd. Weird. But it worked. And today, every jumper does what's come to be known as the 'Fosbury flop'. We should all be doing it too. In our lives and in our work. Sometimes, a problem can seem difficult to solve,'' Iyer writes.

He says when a challenge appears daunting, it is a good idea to change the way one goes about trying to crack it.

''Do the Fosbury flop. And yes, one more thing. Remember, you aren't a winner until you have failed,'' he says.

According to him, there are two lessons from high jump, for success in life.

Iyer argues that it is a good mindset to adopt, a mindset that urges or rather compels someone to strive for excellence.

''That's the real mindset of a champion. They know that 'good is not enough if better is possible'. High jump teaches us that we have to fail in order to win. It tells us that we need to push ourselves, and our teams, not only to beat the others but also to be the best we can be,'' he writes.

