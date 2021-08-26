2 held with illegal firearms in Delhi
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two men and recovered 18 illegal pistols and 60 live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Thursday. The men supplied illegal firearms to Khalistani activist, they said, adding further details are awaited.
