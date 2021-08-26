Russian court fines Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp -report
26-08-2021
A Russian court on Thursday fined Twitter 17 million roubles ($229,730), Facebook 15 million roubles and WhatsApp 4 million roubles over their refusal to localise user data as required by Russian law, Interfax news agency reported.
