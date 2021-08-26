Police unearths illegal arms factory in UP, 9 held

Nine persons, including three women, were on Thursday arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police after an illegal arms manufacturing factory was unearthed in Mau district, officials said.

On a tip-off, a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) raided the factory in the Dakshin Tola area and seized raw material used to prepare illegal arms, besides other equipment, a statement issued by the STF said.

Among those arrested included three women Rubina Ansari, Shabana Khatoon and Shabnam Bano, it said.

The STF is trying to elicit more information from them about the gang and its links.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)