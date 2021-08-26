Worker at Pune's Kothrud Metro sustains bullet graze injury, shells recovered from site

A worker at Pune's Kothrud Metro site was injured allegedly in bullet fire, police said. Pune Police said that the labourer was administered first aid and was doing well as the bullet only grazed him and he sustained only a minor injury.

"The bullet appears to have been fired from a rifle", police said. The police has also found four more bullet shells from the same site.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

