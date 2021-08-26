Left Menu

IS threat hampers evacuation from Kabul, Germany says

A very concrete risk of attacks by Islamic State fighters at Kabul airport is increasingly hampering evacuation efforts there, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Thursday. Germany is likely to end evacuation flights on Thursday, according to security sources.

A very concrete risk of attacks by Islamic State fighters at Kabul airport is increasingly hampering evacuation efforts there, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Thursday. "The foreign office overnight advised people in Kabul to no longer come to the airport on their own," she told journalists in Berlin, adding that this further limited chances to get evacuees into the airport.

The German military has airlifted more than 5,200 people from Kabul so far, including 4,200 Afghans and 505 Germans, Chief of Defence Eberhard Zorn said. Germany is likely to end evacuation flights on Thursday, according to security sources.

