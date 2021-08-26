Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:59 IST
Toshiba Water Solutions bags project to construct sewage treatment plant in Philippines
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Toshiba Water Solutions (TWS) on Thursday said it has bagged a contract to construct a sewage treatment plant in the Philippines.

TWS will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of process and electro-mechanical equipment. It will also be responsible for one year of operation and maintenance of the plant.

''Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited...announced that a consortium of TWS and Frey-Fil Corporation, a construction company in the Philippines, has concluded a contract with Manila Water Company Inc for a project to construct a sewage treatment plant,'' the company said in a statement.

This is a testimony to Toshiba's commitment to developing India as an export base for supplying products and services from India to the world, it said.

Since 1997, Manila Water has been engaged in the construction and operation of water supply and sewage facilities in the east zone of Metropolitan Manila (Metro Manila), as per the concession agreement with Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.

This project involves the construction of the Hinulugang Taktak Sewage Treatment Plant in the Province of Rizal to the east of Metro Manila, Philippines.

Scheduled to be completed in 2023, the Hinulugang Taktak Sewage Treatment Plant will have a sewage treatment capacity of 16 million liters per day.

TWS engages in EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) and O&M (operations and maintenance) businesses for public water supply and sewerage plants and industrial water treatment facilities around the world, including India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

