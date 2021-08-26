Illinois Governor to order statewide mask mandate and order masks and vaccines for schools - media
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:11 IST
- Country:
- United States
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a new COVID-19 policy for the state Thursday, requiring all students and school staffers to be vaccinated and to wear masks, the Chicago Tribune and other media reported. He is also expected to order an indoor mask mandate statewide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chicago Tribune
- Illinois
- J.B. Pritzker
Advertisement