EU home affairs ministers to meet Tuesday for crisis talks on Afghanistan
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:16 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union home affairs ministers will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan and its consequence for security and migration in the 27-nation bloc, the Slovenian EU presidency said on Thursday.
EU ambassadors will discuss the issue at a meeting later on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovenian
- European Union
- Afghanistan
Advertisement