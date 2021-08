Karnataka CM seeks more Covid vaccines from Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and requested him to supply more doses of the Covid vaccine to the state.

In the meeting, Bommai also updated the Union minister on measures taken to control the spread of the Covid pandemic, according to the CMO office.

Later, he also called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govinda Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhakar, Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi and principal secretary to the chief minister Manjunath Prasadh were also present in the meeting.

