Left Menu

EU worried at Lebanon's fast deterioration, says time has run out

It reflects growing worry about a sharp deterioration of the situation in Lebanon, where a two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point this month as fuel shortages paralysed much of the country, sparking chaos and numerous security incidents. "We feel extreme concern about the rapid deterioration of the economic, financial, security and social crisis," Ambassador Ralph Tarraf said after meeting President Michel Aoun, carrying an urgent message from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:35 IST
EU worried at Lebanon's fast deterioration, says time has run out
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The European Union is deeply concerned at the rapid deterioration of the crisis in Lebanon, its ambassador to Beirut said on Thursday, telling Lebanese leaders the time for action had run out and urging them to form a government. It reflects growing worry about a sharp deterioration of the situation in Lebanon, where a two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point this month as fuel shortages paralyzed much of the country, sparking chaos and numerous security incidents.

"We feel extreme concern about the rapid deterioration of the economic, financial, security, and social crisis," Ambassador Ralph Tarraf said after meeting President Michel Aoun, carrying an urgent message from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The EU continues to provide substantial aid to the Lebanese people, he said, but Lebanese decision-makers - who have failed to agree on a new government for a year - needed to live up to their responsibilities.

"There is no more time," he said in remarks delivered in Arabic. Last week, an international support group including France and the United States said the "fast-accelerating crisis underscores the utmost urgency of forming a government capable of taking the situation in hand".

The crisis has sunk the currency by more than 90%, forced more than half of Lebanese into poverty, and frozen depositors out of their accounts. The World Bank has called it one of the sharpest depressions in modern times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021