Canada has ended Kabul evacuation efforts - senior military official

Canadian forces in Kabul ended their efforts to evacuate citizens and Afghans earlier on Thursday, ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline, acting chief of the defense staff General Wayne Eyre said. "We stayed in Afghanistan as long as we could ... He said Canada had evacuated around 3,700 Canadian and Afghan citizens.
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:41 IST
Canadian forces in Kabul ended their efforts to evacuate citizens and Afghans earlier on Thursday, ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline, acting chief of the defense staff General Wayne Eyre said.
"We stayed in Afghanistan as long as we could ... we wish we could have stayed longer and rescued everyone," Eyre told a news conference. He said Canada had evacuated around 3,700 Canadian and Afghan citizens.
