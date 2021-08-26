Left Menu

Social activist pleads to CJI to transfer rape case of 24-year-old woman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:50 IST
Social activist pleads to CJI to transfer rape case of 24-year-old woman
  • Country:
  • India

A social activist has pleaded to Chief Justice N V Ramana to transfer rape trial of a 24-year-old woman, who allegedly attempted suicide with a man outside the Supreme Court here, from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi and investigation into the case by an independent agency.

The woman (24) and man (27), who were admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, succumbed to their injuries on August 24 and 21 respectively.

In her representation, activist Yogita Bhayana said that the whole investigation process of the rape charges requires to be started afresh either by a different agency or by Delhi Police as UP Police has already been proved to be prejudiced.

She said that the rape trial will not be free from prejudices in UP which is clear from the trail of incidents and hence it needs to be transferred in Delhi for the sake of justice.

''It is requested that this Court may kindly treat the present representation as PIL and the same may kindly be listed before this Court on judicial side to ensure appropriate and expeditious steps in order to establish justice and order in the society by transferring the rape trial to Delhi and by ensuring the investigating of the case to an independent agency under supervision of this Court to impart justice to the departed souls,'' the representation sent through advocate Amit Sahni said.

The woman hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019.

The MP has been in judicial custody in the case for the last two years.

Before attempting suicide, the woman, together with her associate, had recorded a Facebook Live video in which she disclosed her identity and claimed that she had filed the rape case against Rai in 2019.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said that the man and the woman took the extreme step as a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a case of forgery for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case.

In her Facebook video, the woman had mentioned the warrant and that she had been summoned by the judge.

In March, the woman had filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of her rape case from Allahabad to Delhi for a fair trial and claimed that she faced a threat to her life.

Later in August, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against her in the forgery case based on a complaint filed by Rai's brother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021