Left Menu

U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid

Large-scale displacement driven by conflict and drought, and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are increasing poverty and food insecurity, generating massive humanitarian and protection needs in the country," IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission Stuart Simpson said in a statement.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:00 IST
U.N. migration agency appeals for emergency Afghanistan aid
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) issued an urgent appeal for $24 million on Thursday to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions. The call came as the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave Kabul airport, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State militants, as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

"Our humanitarian activities continue where possible, depending on access and security. Large-scale displacement is driven by conflict and drought, and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are increasing poverty and food insecurity, generating massive humanitarian and protection needs in the country," IOM Afghanistan Chief of Mission Stuart Simpson said in a statement. Priorities included providing shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene for the 5.5 million internally displaced people in Afghanistan, including more than 550,000 newly displaced in 2021, almost half of whom fled their homes since July, it said.

At the start of this year, half of Afghanistan's 40 million people already required humanitarian assistance, including 10 million children, with needs expected to rise, the IOM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021