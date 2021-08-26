Ethiopia rights commission says 150 killed in attack in Oromiya

Gunmen killed at least 150 people last week in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Thursday, in what it described as an attack by an armed group on civilians from the Amhara ethnic group. The commission said that Eastern Wollega residents told its investigators that the gunmen were from the OLF-Shane or Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a splinter group of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), a formerly banned opposition group.

That group sent a statement Thursday denying that it had killed civilians in the incidents described by the commission.

