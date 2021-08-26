Man shot dead outside NHAI office in Jaipur

A man, working with a private consulting firm, was shot dead outside the office of the National Highways Authority of India here Thursday, police said.

The victim, RK Chawla, had come from Gurugram (Haryana) to meet the NHAI officials regarding a project, they said.

He was shot dead by two assailants as soon as he came out of the office, Vaishali Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Raising Beniwal said.

"On the basis of the CCTV footage, efforts are being made to identify the accused," he said, adding the victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

