Man shot dead outside NHAI office in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man, working with a private consulting firm, was shot dead outside the office of the National Highways Authority of India here Thursday, police said.

The victim, RK Chawla, had come from Gurugram (Haryana) to meet the NHAI officials regarding a project, they said.

He was shot dead by two assailants as soon as he came out of the office, Vaishali Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Raising Beniwal said.

"On the basis of the CCTV footage, efforts are being made to identify the accused," he said, adding the victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

