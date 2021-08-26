Left Menu

Maha: Four held for abduction, killing of Thane jeweller

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the abduction and killing of a 42-year-old jeweller in Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:20 IST
The police have arrested four persons in connection with the abduction and killing of a 42-year-old jeweler in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Bharat Hastimal, the owner of B K Jewellers, was allegedly abducted by unidentified men on August 14, and six days later, his body was found in Retibunder creek at Kalwa, assistant commissioner of police (Naupada) Venkat Andale said. The police then registered a case of murder, and formed two teams to trace the killers, the official said. Based on a CCTV footage, the police tracked down a vehicle used in the abduction, which belonged to Ghansoli resident Subash Surve (39) who confessed to having committed the offense along with Atul Jagdishprasad Mishra (25) of Thane city and Kalwa resident Nilesh Bhoir (35), he said. Mishra had worked as a watchman in the housing complex where the victim resided and was aware of his movements, the official said.

The accused abducted the victim on the night of August 14 and took him to an isolated place on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, where they strangled him, he said, adding that the trio stole the shop keys from the victim and dumped the body in the creek. The accused then stole gold and silver jewelry from the victim's shop, he said. Mishra and Bhoir were nabbed from Uttar Pradesh, while the police also arrested Balwant Maruti Cholekar (36) who helped the duo escape to UP and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.24 lakh, including 2 kgs of silver and ornaments from him, the official said.

The police have also seized a country-made revolver and bullets from the accused, he added.

