Man sentenced to 14 years in jail for abducting, raping minor

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A local court here has sentenced a man to 14 years of imprisonment for abducting a minor and raping her for nearly four years.

The Additional Special Judge POCSO Act court, Amar Singh, has also ordered the convict, Rashid, a resident of the Kotwali area here, to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh as fine.

In case he fails to pay the fine, the amount would be paid to the victim by the government, as compensation and the quantum of punishment will be increased, the court order said.

Rashid met the victim in November 2009 when she was 16 years old, Additional District Government Counsel Subhash Chaturvedi said.

He raped her several times after providing her a rented room, he said.

In 2010, he kidnapped her after alluring her for marriage with the help of his brother Jeeshan, cousin Salman and two friends – Kanha and Vishnu (both tea vendors).

In October 2012, the girl gave birth to a boy.

Later, she realized that she had been duped by the accused in the name of court marriage so she met his father, Hasmat, and mother, Munni.

Hasmat demanded Rs 5 lakh from her to solemnize their marriage.

On her inability to pay the amount, the accused told her to wait till he started some business.

Later, he pressurized her to leave Mathura, lest she would be killed.

In 2013, An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the woman at Kotwali police station against Rashid, Hasmat, Munni, Jeeshan, Salman, and Kanha under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

