U.S. should invest in development, not just migration restrictions -Mexico president

The United States needs to invest in development, not just migration restrictions, Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Mexico will always seek to have a good relationship with the United States, Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference in response to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court decision that the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy be reinstated.

