U.S. should invest in development, not just migration restrictions -Mexico president
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:41 IST
The United States needs to invest in development, not just migration restrictions, Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.
Mexico will always seek to have a good relationship with the United States, Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference in response to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court decision that the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy be reinstated.
