Police exhume body of married woman after parents suspect murder

Police here on Thursday exhumed the body of a woman after her parents alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws.

Rukhsaar (29), a native to Amargarh village in Bhilwara district and married to Rasheed Mohammad of Borekheda area in Kota around 10 years ago, had died under mysterious circumstances on August 16, Station House Officer, Borekheda police station, Mahendra Meena said.

The last rites of the woman were performed on the same day by her in-laws without informing police, he added.

Later, the woman's brother approached Kota Superintendent of Police alleging that she was killed by her husband and in-laws.

On the directions of the SP, police on August 23 lodged a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC against the woman’s husband and her in-laws and initiated legal procedure to exhume the body to conduct post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of the death, the SHO said.

Following the permission by the magistrate, the police on Thursday exhumed the body from a graveyard and its post-mortem was carried out by a medical board, Meena added.

He said further investigation into the case is on.

The brother of the woman, while speaking to media persons at the graveyard, said he, along with his parents, had reached Kota after hearing about the death of his sister.

He said he was told by neighbours that she died by suicide.

“My sister was an educated woman and she could not have taken such a step,” he said, alleging that her husband and in-laws would often torture her for dowry and eventually killed her.

