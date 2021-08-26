Kin of Maha govt staffers who die in service to get jobs

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to provide jobs to eligible family members of government officials on compassionate ground in case of their death during service.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued after a cabinet meeting said the scheme to induct eligible family members in state service will be applicable to government officials belonging to all classes.

It said many government officials have succumbed to COVID-19 and employee unions have been demanding that their family members, who fulfil the required qualifications and other criteria, be recruited in service.

If officials from group A or B die, their kin will be appointed on group C or D posts, the statement said.

It said the cabinet approved framing of rules related to appointments in state service on compassionate ground to avoid administrative hurdles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)