Italy plane did not come under fire in Kabul -govt source
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 18:58 IST
Afghan forces shot into the air to disperse crowds near Kabul airport on Thursday and did not fire at an Italian military transport plane, a government source said, quoting intelligence reports.
Earlier, a defence source said the C-130 transporter, carrying almost 100 Afghan civilians, had come under attack minutes after take off.
