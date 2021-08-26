U.S. should invest in development, not just migration restrictions -Mexico president
Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:01 IST
The United States needs to invest in development, not just migration restrictions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.
Mexico will always seek to have a good relationship with the United States, Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference in response to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court decision that the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy be reinstated.
