Germany's Merkel cancels Israel trip due to Afghanistan
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cancelled her planned trip to Israel on Aug. 28-30 due to the tense situation in Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.
"Both sides agree that the chancellor's visit will be arranged at a later date, the spokesperson said.
