UP minister Kapil Aggarwal surrenders in court, granted bail

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Aggarwal, who is facing three criminal cases, on Thursday surrendered before a special court here and was granted bail.

Aggarwal, the minister of state for vocational education and skill development, was booked in two cases of violation of prohibitory orders in New Mandi Police Station area and Kotwali Police Station area in 2016 and a case pertaining to disrupting rail services in 2012.

However, charges were framed against the BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar in one of the cases wherein he took out a road show in Kotwali Police Station area and violated prohibitory orders.

Police had booked several BJP activists, including Aggarwal, under relevant sections of the law.

Special judge Gopal Upadhyay granted bail to Aggarwal on furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and fixed September 8 as the next date for further hearing.

