PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:21 IST
MP High Court gets new judge; 5 additional judges appointed to Calcutta HC
Pranay Verma was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday, according to a Law Ministry notification.

It said Verma's appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes office.

In another notification, the ministry said Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Bivas Pattanayak and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee have been appointed as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court ''in that order of seniority''.

It said the appointment of Majumdar and Pattanayak as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court would be for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge.

''However, the period of appointment of Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee as additional judges of Calcutta High Court would be till May 4, 2022, June 23, 2023 and August 4, 2022 respectively with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices,'' the notification read.

