Pentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:32 IST
The Pentagon says there was an explosion outside Kabul airport. Spokesman John Kirby said there was no immediate word on casualties in the blast Thursday.
Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month. Western nations had warned of a possible attack.
