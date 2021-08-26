Left Menu

Man kills wife for Rs 2 lakh, car in dowry; arrested: Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:32 IST
Man kills wife for Rs 2 lakh, car in dowry; arrested: Noida Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man accused of torturing and killing his wife along with his family over demands for Rs 2 lakh cash and a car in dowry, officials said.

The couple had got married in December last year and was living in Chhalera village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station here, the officials said.

Unhappy with the dowry, the husband, his parents and sister physically and mentally harassed the woman (22), who hailed from Mainpuri district, since the couple's wedding, her father alleged.

''The family, which hails from Auraiyya district, wanted Rs 2 lakh more and a car in dowry after the marriage. I did not have the financial condition to bear the expense of it all after the wedding,'' he alleged in a police complaint.

The woman was found dead at her husband's house on August 23 after which an FIR was lodged on the basis of her father's complaint.

''The husband had demanded the additional dowry from his wife's family. He tortured his wife over non fulfillment of the demands, leading to her death on August 23. The accused has been arrested," a police spokesperson said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (harassment of woman for unlawful demand), 398B (dowry death) and under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021