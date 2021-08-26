Left Menu

Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 26-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 19:36 IST
Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands

A body found washed up in the northern Netherlands has been identified as that of an 81-year-old German who went missing from a cruise ship earlier this month, Dutch police said Thursday.

The body was discovered Tuesday morning on a beach on Terschelling, one of a chain of islands in the shallow Wadden Sea off the coast of the northern Netherlands.

“Investigations have revealed that it is an 81-year-old man from Germany who went missing from a cruise ship on Aug. 16,” police in the Friesland province said in a tweet. “There are no indications of a crime. The police investigation is closed.” Dutch rescue boats, supported by two helicopters and an airplane sought the passenger for hours after he went missing but eventually gave up without finding any trace of him.

The man's identity was not released and neither police nor the coast guard identified the ship he went missing from.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021