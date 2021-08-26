Turkey says two blasts outside Kabul airport, no damage to its units
Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that two separate explosions occurred outside Kabul airport, adding there was no damage to Turkish units in the area.
Earlier, the U.S. Pentagon press secretary said there had been an explosion outside Kabul airport.
