Insurgent surrenders in Arunachal

An insurgent belonging to a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) surrendered before the police in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said here Thursday.

The NSCN-K(YA) insurgent who surrendered before the Longding Superintendent of Police on Wednesday held an important position in the outfit and was allegedly involved in extortion, they said. He was identified as Wangdan Wangham (37) of Kamhua Noknu village in Longding district, Deputy Superintendent of Police Tangzang said. The rebel surrendered one US-made pistol, a Chinese hand grenade, and seven bullets, Tangzang said. Earlier, several insurgents had joined the mainstream in a blow to the underground outfits in the region, the police officer said.

