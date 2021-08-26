No British casualties after attack near Kabul airport - The Times
There were no British casualties after a suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport, a reporter for The Times said.
"Confirmed no UK casualties in attack at Abbey Gate near the Baron hotel," said Larisa Brown, the defence editor of The Times.
