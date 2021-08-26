Witness: Several appear dead or wounded in Kabul blast
An Afghan man says he saw several people who appeared to be killed or wounded in an explosion among crowds waiting outside one of the gates to Kabul airport. Adam Khan says some people appeared to be missing body parts.
An Afghan man says he saw several people who appeared to be killed or wounded in an explosion among crowds waiting outside one of the gates to Kabul airport. Adam Khan says some people appeared to be missing body parts. He says he was about 30 meters (yards) from Thursday's blast.
The explosion occurred as Western nations are struggling to evacuate people following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
