C'garh: Naxal with Rs 5 lakh bounty, three others surrender in Dantewada

Four naxals, one of them carrying a cash reward of Rs five lakh on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, a police official said.

They were active members of the Katekalyan and Amdai area committees of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), said district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

The surrendered rebels were identified as Budhra Sodi alias Sodi Bhaskar (32), woman naxal Manki Alami (24) and two lower-rung cadres -- Sunder Padami (30) and Boti Mandavi (30).

Sodi was the Katekalyan area committee member and `militia commander-in-chief' and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, the SP said.

He was involved in 14 incidents of naxal violence between 2012 to 2020 including blasts of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in which a total of 19 security personnel were killed and the murder of two village sarpanch, a panchayat member, a militia commander and two villagers on suspicion that they were police informers, Pallava added.

Alami headed the Maoists' cultural outfit Chetna Natya Madali and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, the police officer said.

They told officials that they were impressed by the rehabilitation drive of the police, he said.

So far, 412 naxals, 110 of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, have surrendered in Dantewada under the police's 'Lon Varratu' (return home) campaign launched in June 2020, the SP said.

